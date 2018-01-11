Chicken takeaway shop to open in town centre

A takeaway shop which will serve peri-peri chicken will be opening soon in the town centre.

Following the success of its main restaurant in Chatsworth Road, Fernando’s Grill will be opening a takeaway shop in Chapel Road, near the Scope charity shop which is due to open in eight to 10 weeks.

Ali Tembel, 40, from Mill Road, Worthing, is the owner of Fernando's Grill in Chatsworth Road. Picture: James Butler

Fernando’s Express will serve a streamlined version of the main menu, which includes peri-peri chicken, burgers and Mediterranean dishes, and will deliver to homes within a set radius.

Ali Tembel, owner of Fernando’s Grill, said he decided to open a separate takeaway due to demand at the restaurant, and so he can focus on table service there.

The takeaway will create around 13 jobs, which Mr Tembel will be advertising for in the near future.

The 40-year-old from Mill Road, Worthing, said: “I’m doing it to give something back to the people of Worthing.

“I believe if I do something different I’m going to be successful, and I trust my experience and background.”

