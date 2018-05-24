Children celebrate friendship with their own royal wedding ceremony

Pupils at Palatine Primary School, Worthing, took part in a re-enactment of the royal wedding to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day.

The royal guest list on the day included children playing the parts of the Queen, Prince Phillip and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The entire royal wedding party. Palatine Primary royal wedding celebration, Worthing. Pic Steve Robards SR1814798 SUS-180523-151237001

Pupils Harry Scott and Olivia Bell made vows and exchanged friendship rings in a ceremony led by a pupil taking on the part of the vicar. Many of the children formed a choir and performed two songs in the ceremony led by teacher Nathan Bird.

Catriona Goldsmith, head teacher, said: “Palatine is a unique and welcoming environment where children and their families are put at the heart of all we do. Today has been a fantastic whole school celebration where our pupils have demonstrated their increasing skills and confidence. They have worked as a team and, as usual, shown a high degree of kindness, compassion and politeness to visitors.

“We are proud of all that they achieve and of the warm, purposeful and welcoming learning environment we have created where everyone is accepted, everyone is valued and everyone is empowered.”

Wedding-themed packed lunches were prepared by the kitchen staff at the school for the pupils to enjoy as part of a picnic in the sunshine.

In the afternoon, pupils took part in the reception party with games, dancing and cake on the school field.

Students from St Phillip Howard Catholic School, Barnham, provided musical entertainment, with one pupil saying that the music made them happy.

Catriona added: “It saddens me that as the head teacher of this wonderful school I have to make tough financially driven decisions about what we can and cannot do because of the funding we receive. The children here have received no more funding per pupil than those who attended the school in 2006. This is about £3,000 less per child than those in special schools nationally and £10,000 less than those in special schools in London.

“This is a wonderful school where the pupils and their families are inspiring; it is unjust that they do not receive the funding that they rightly deserve.”