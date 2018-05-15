Children design wedding cards for Harry and Meghan

As the royal wedding approaches, these children drew on their art skills to send their best wishes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Youngsters in each class at Durrington Infant and Junior Federated Schools, designed and made wedding cards for the couple to celebrate their special day.

From love hearts to glitter, bunting to wedding dresses, each class took on a theme and put their design skills to the test.

The cards were filled with personal messages from the children before assistant headteacher Sarah Hankin headed off to the post office to post them.