Children form friendships with Worthing care home residents

Residents of a Worthing care home have been making friends with children from a nearby nursery during monthly visits.

Residents of Wraysbury House care home in Beccles Road have been enjoying activities with children from Laugh and Learn Pre-school at Heene Community Centre.

Residents of Wraysbury House enjoyed taking part in Easter activities with the visiting children

The group enjoyed taking part in Easter craft activities during a recent visit, and previously did some baking together.

Sue Townend, registered manager of the care home, said all the residents are living with dementia so these events are important to them and seeing the smiles on their faces makes it really valuable.

Carole Boundey, activity co-ordinator, said: “Some have lost touch with grand children and this connects them back to childhood where they have special memories tucked away.”

Sue added: “One of the residents rarely comes out of her room but always comes out for this event, she has a great connection with the children.”

Each month the children visit and enjoy a different theme, which is organised with help from charity Dementia Tech.

This charity works to bring together care homes with schools and nurseries in the area for intergenerational projects.

-----

Guild Care supports national campaign to recruit more care workers

Young Worthing star to feature on What Would Your Kid Do? on ITV

Pupils from The Laurels impress at Worthing Music and Arts Festival