Christmas angels land in Worthing

A fleet of knitted angels have landed in Worthing a week before Christmas.
The colourful creations have been tied to the railings at the south end of the High Street, near to Steyne Gardens.
Each angel bears a tag reading: "Please take me I'm free. Have a happy Christmas."
According to the website www.christmasangel.net, the angels are intended 'to share God's love and to bless the community in public spaces and community spaces with a Christmas message'.
Find out more about the Christmas Angel project here.
SEE MORE: Worthing runners support St Barnabas House hospice
Worthing GCSE students experience history on trip to Berlin
Dogs Trust Shoreham dog of the week Herbie loves the simple things in life