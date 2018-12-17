Christmas angels land in Worthing

A fleet of knitted angels have landed in Worthing a week before Christmas.

The colourful creations have been tied to the railings at the south end of the High Street, near to Steyne Gardens.

Some of the Christmas angels in the High Street

Each angel bears a tag reading: "Please take me I'm free. Have a happy Christmas."

According to the website www.christmasangel.net, the angels are intended 'to share God's love and to bless the community in public spaces and community spaces with a Christmas message'.

Find out more about the Christmas Angel project here.

