Christmas Day community meal for the homeless feeds three times as many people as last year

Volunteers put on a second successful Christmas Day community meal for homeless people and others in need in Worthing.

The team of around 20 helpers at St Matthew’s Church, in Tarring Road, Worthing, prepared the meal and decorated the tables in the church hall for the party.

Some of the team of around 20 helpers at St Matthew's Church in Worthing

Sharon Mitchell, one of the organisers, said: “St Matthew’s Church again celebrated Christmas Day with a free Christmas dinner for homeless and other vulnerable people in the town.

“The church welcomed 120 guests to the dinner, which was opened in style by Bob Smytherman, Worthing town crier and former mayor.

“We were overjoyed to be able to provide a top-class Christmas dinner to those most in need in our community and to enjoy their company on the big day. Thank you to everyone who helped with the preparation and served the meal, and to the many people and organisations who donated to us.”

Regular churchgoers were joined by members of groups in the area, including Friends of Victoria Park and Worthing West Labour Party, making it a real community occasion.

Mr Smytherman said: “Our volunteers on the day were all shapes and all sizes, young and old - a real community.”

Sharon said dinner was served up to three times as many people as last year and the church would continue to help homeless and vulnerable people into 2019.

Sally Smith, Labour Party candidate for Heene in the upcoming council elections, said: “Christmas can be an incredibly tough time for many people, especially those members of our community who are homeless.

“The atmosphere at St Matthew’s Church was terrific and it was a pleasure to be involved in this project for the community.”

St Matthew’s hosts a soup kitchen every Thursday from 7pm to 8.30pm. The project welcomes donations of food and clothing, and always appreciates offers of help, as the numbers using the service are growing. Email office@stmatthewsworthing.org or telephone 01903 207024 for more information.

