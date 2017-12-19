Christmas day lunch offered to elderly residents in Lancing

A residential care home in Lancing is inviting any elderly residents who might be alone this festive season to come and enjoy a Christmas Day lunch.

Mount Hermon, in Brighton Road, Lancing, will offer a home cooked Christmas dinner with all the trimmings.

A spokesman for the care home said: “This year, there may be up to 500,000 older people spending Christmas Day alone.

“We at Mount Hermon would like to do our bit to reduce that number.

“We are keen to make a difference to the lives of older people living in our community.”

Lynn Knowelden, manager at the care home, which specialises in dementia care, said it was the first time the home had opened up their annual Christmas Day celebrations to the wider community.

“We just felt there might be a need out there, people who are on their own,” she said.

“It will be a nice Christmas dinner and a nice afternoon.”

Christmas Day is usually a lively affair at the care home, with many families coming to visit relatives.

Staff hope the event will be a chance for elderly people in the community to get to know one another and make new friends.

Anyone wishing to attend the Christmas Day meal should get in touch to register their interest in advance.

While staff are unable to offer transport to and from the home, they can assist with making arrangements with a local taxi firm if attendees wish.

There will be a small charge to cover the cost of the Christmas meal, which staff said would be kept as low as possible.

Anyone interested in attending the lunch should contact Lynn or Amy on 01903 752 002 or email lynn.knowelden@hestiacare.co.uk