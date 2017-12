More than 1,000 people turned out for a Christmas fayre at Heene Community Centre last month.

One of the highlights was Ned, Pedro, Rocky and Charlie giving donkey rides around the car park, while the Santa’s Grotto was the most popular attraction with young children.

Development manager Noel Atkins introduced Worthing mayor and mayoress Alex and Fran Harman and thanked them for coming along and for their interest and support.