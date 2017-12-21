Children at Our Lady of Sion School had a Christmas mystery to solve.

There was great excitement when a beautifully-wrapped box arrived in the reception class, followed by disappointment when it was opened to reveal nothing but magic sparkle.

The children turned detectives and looked for clues

The mystery deepened when the children arrived the next day to discover a crime scene.

The pupils donned special hats and shoes so as not to contaminate the evidence, then, with magnifying glasses and clipboards in hand, they turned detectives and began to look for clues.

A trail of sparkle led to a little door, knocked over chairs and a tiny toadstool. Then, the children discovered a letter from Santa and a tiny elf hiding in the classroom.

Mrs Jo Beard, marketing director, said: “The arrival of the elf, whom the children named Cheeky, prompted all kinds of activities.

“Letters to Santa were written and, after Cheeky had a snowball fight, the children had to count all the snowballs into numbered pots.

“At Our Lady of Sion, teaching staff are always looking at ways of engaging the children in new ways, often taking their lead from the children as to where the learning goes.”