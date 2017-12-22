Christmas play in aid of Chestnut Tree House

Enjoy a heartwarming night of Christmas entertainment with a free musical play.



A Christmas Dream will be performed tonight at 7.30pm at Emmanuel United Reformed Church, St Michael's Road, Worthing.

Admission is free and there will be a retiring collection in aid of Chestnut Tree House children's hospice.

Organised by children's church-based club Worthing Caring Candles, the play features TV personality Ken Burton, judge of Songs of Praise on BBC1 and Sing While You Work on BBC2, and Ben Maile from Worthing Musical Theatre Company.

Yasmina Solé, director of Worthing Caring Candles, said: "We have an holistic approach and the children have been involved in the performing arts in various capacities."

The performance is sponsored by Worthing Seventh-day Adventist Church.