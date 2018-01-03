Christmas play success

A Christmas play performed by a children’s club in Worthing was so successful, there are plans for a repeat performance.

Worthing Caring Candles put on the free musical A Christmas Dream at Emmanuel United Reformed Church last Friday.

There was a retiring collection for Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice, which raised £301.44.

Yasmina Solé, director of Worthing Caring Candles, said: “A Christmas Dream, which I wrote, featured Ben Maile from Worthing Musical Theatre Company and TV personality Ken Burton.

“We are trying to increase awareness in the children of the importance of helping others.

“The play was warmly received and it has encouraged us to try to put on the show again this year, of course, in support of Chestnut Tree House.”