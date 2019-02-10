Clay pigeon shooting day will raise vital funds for Guild Care

The charity Guild Care is hosting its second clay pigeon shoot event to raise funds to support children and adults in need.

Last year, the charity held its first ever Clay Pigeon Shoot Challenge supported by Greg Swan and the team at Southdown Gun Club, Findon and raised an amazing £8,000.

The clay pigeon shoot event is good for companies, or with families and friends

With great success from last year, the charity is getting ready to hold the event again on Friday, April 5, at Southdown Gun Club, providing the perfect away day for your company, client entertainment or an activity with family and friends.

The day will kick off at 9am until 3pm, where breakfast and refreshments will be on offer before a morning of clay shooting. Also included is a delicious lunch, with the opportunity to bid on exciting items at a fundraising auction.

Chris Coopey from MHA Carpenter Box said: “The team had a great day out at the clay pigeon shoot last year and are looking forward to returning in 2019. We felt that the event suited both our novices and our slightly more experienced shooters and was a pleasant way to spend a Friday. Three of the same team will be back.”

Southdown Gun Club has been a part of this community for more than 30 years and they want to continue their support for Guild Care by hosting this exhilarating day again. The main aim for the day, apart from having fun and networking, is to raise much-needed funds for Guild Care’s services for children and adults with learning disabilities and additional needs.

Last year's event was a success

Caring for a child or adult with complex disabilities can mean finding time for parents and carers can be difficult. The services provide social fun, activities and outings for loved ones, while their families are given a much-needed break to relax and recharge.

Every year more than 3,000 children and adults receive the help they need from Guild Care. With more than 30 community services on offer to people living within Worthing and surrounding areas, the charity is so grateful for the support of Southdown and everyone who attends.

Guild Care’s corporate officer, Helen Tidball, who is organising the event said: “This event was truly a hit last year, with competitors expressing what a great experience it was, and for many it was a first.

“It does not matter if you are a novice or a pro, this event will prove to be a great day whether you are entertaining others or out for a fun time with friends, all while helping Guild Care raise vital funds for children and adults in need.”

If you are interested in attending the clay pigeon shoot, no experience is required and all equipment will be provided.

For more information please visit www.guildcare.org/events or contact the fundraising team on 01903 528613 and fundraising@guildcare.org.

