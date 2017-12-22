Coastguard plane searches for oil pollution in Selsey

A coastguard pollution plane has been patrolling the coast in Selsey after reports of an oil spillage in the Solent.

The Coastguard team was first contacted at around 1pm yesterday (Thursday, December 21) to find out whether any oil pollution could be seen from Selsey Bill along the coast to the West, to West Wittering and East Head, a spokesman said.

The call followed reports of a vessel spilling a quantity of oil in the Solent, according to the spokesman.

Bembridge Coastguard Team were called to assist in the search, which continued today.

The plane had also been spotted searching from the sky in Shoreham, Lancing and Worthing.

A spokesman said: "Thankfully no oil has been found on our beaches at the moment, the Coastguard Plane is continuing it's search from the air.

"If anyone finds or spots any oil out at sea or along the coast please contact the Coastguard.

"In an emergency or if you spot anything out at sea or along the coast that you are concerned about please dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."