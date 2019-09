A collision has closed a Worthing road this evening (September 3).

Police have closed the northbound side of George V Avenye at its junction with Rose Walk after the incident just before 6pm.

A spokesperson for Worthing police said: “This is so we can deal with a car crash. Southbound is still open, but we ask that you drive carefully when passing.

“Thank you for you patience.”

There were no reports of injuries.