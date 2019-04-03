Collision near Worthing railway station closes roads

A road near Worthing railway station is closed due to a two-car collision.

According to Sussex Police, the accident occurred at the junction of Teville Road and Oxford Road in Worthing at 10.42am, involving a Ford Fiesta and a Honda. A Sussex Police spokesman said the drivers had been reported as 'two elderly ladies'.

South Farm Road in Worthing is currently blocked due to a two-car collision

As a result, parts of Teville Road, Oxford Road, and Victoria Road have been closed by police while the incident is dealt with.

It is proving difficult to move the vehicles as they are 'quite entangled', the spokesman said.

An eyewitness said that there was 'gridlock' on the roads due to the accident.

Firefighters and paramedics were also seen at the scene.

According to the police spokesman, the condition of the two drivers is not known at this stage, but is not believed to be too serious.