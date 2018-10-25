Comedian David Baddiel says Worthing traffic 'is like no other I've ever seen'

Thousands of drivers have been affected by the gas main repairs along Worthing seafront - and it turns out a comedy legend was among them.

Three Lions hitmaker David Baddiel was driving from Brighton towards Worthing yesterday when he hit the traffic caused by emergency gas repairs along Brighton Road. Click here to find out when it should be completed.

After pulling over, the The Mary Whitehouse Experience star vented his frustration to his 500,000 Twitter followers using language Mrs Whitehouse herself would balk at.

He said: "Pulled over from a traffic jam between Brighton and Worthing which is like no other I’ve ever seen. We may be unwittingly part of an art installation entitled Driving Is A Really ******* Stupid Idea."

The traffic was still clearly haunting the Fantasy Football League creator today as he shared a picture of Lancing Beach on Twitter.

His tweet said: "Lancing Beach, looking worth the hour and a half it took to get here from Brighton yesterday afternoon."

Traffic along Brighton Road, caused by the temporary traffic lights, taken this morning. Picture: Isabella Cipirska

The 54-year-old novelist and television presenter even stopped off at The Perch for a slap-up breakfast.

Many residents also took to social media to express their displeasure.

Rachel Cable said 'just fantastic :( :( :(', while others believed it was a taste of the future, with IKEA on its way to Lancing.

Gemma Funnell said: "Once Ikea's here it will be an everyday occurrence."

David Baddiel's tweet

Vanessa Friend added: "Imagine what it will be like once IKEA open and extra 600 houses built!!!"