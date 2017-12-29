Community Christmas Day dinner success

Volunteers served up a community Christmas Day dinner for 41 people who would otherwise have been alone.

The meal was organised by St Matthew's Church, in Tarring Road, in partnership with Worthing Churches Homeless Projects.

Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman was there to welcome people and officially open the event in style.

Sharon Mitchell, one of the organisers, said: "Our intention was to provide a warm and welcoming space for all people in our community.

"We value each and every one of our neighbours, particularly our homeless population and others who may have felt excluded from the Christmas festivities and luxuries that most of us take for granted.

"We hosted guests from Worthing Churches Homeless Project and people from within the parish who are vulnerable in various ways, including the elderly and those with physical or mental health issues.

"Those who would otherwise have been alone at Christmas were also included."

Sharon arranged the event with the help of assistant curate Sara-Jane Stevens and was responsible recruiting volunteers, assisting the 25 people who kindly came forward to help and liasing with those who wanted to make a contribution.

Sharon added: "St Matthew's would like to thank all the businesses and individuals who very generously donated towards the day.

"We were able to offer each guest a three-course Christmas lunch with all the trimmings, plus a gift bag for each person to take away with them."