Community spirit shines at fun tournament

A fun stoolball tournament in Findon saw 11 teams take part in matches on Nepcote Green.

The tournament last Saturday was organised by St John the Baptist Church in the village and such was its success, it is likely to be the first of many.

Teams were put together by various organisations in the village. There was also one team from Clapham and Patching and another from All Saints Church in Findon Valley.

Hilary Langford said: “The weather was glorious and play went on all day, until the end of the afternoon.

“Matches were played consecutively on two pitches and each team played three games until St John the Baptist Youth Club emerged as the winner and won the cup, and each player received a medal.

“The spirit of the day wasn’t to play to win but to play and have a great time and as many from each team to have the chance to bowl and bat. Hopefully the day was enjoyed throughout as the fun, community day it was intended to be.”

There was a barbecue stall, cakes and hot and cold drinks, helping to help raise funds for Friends of St John the Baptist and their thanks go to all the many volunteers, teams and supporters who helped to make the day such a big success.