Competitors tackle one of world’s hottest chillies at first Worthing Fire and Ice Festival

Spice fanatics tucked into one of the world’s hottest peppers in a daring bid to claim £100 and a trophy.

Worthing town centre hosted its first Fire and Ice Festival over the weekend, with chilli-eating competitions and an ice-cream tasting event for children.

Competitors scoffed their way through increasingly potent peppers, with the Trinidad Scorpion Butch T the peak – ranked in the top five-hottest chillies at a Scoville rating of 1.4million. A jalapeno is rated at around 5,000 Scoville units by comparison.

On Saturday, three brave competitors conquered the chilli, with another two triumphant on Sunday.

Bishow Timilsina and Andrea Barthiame claimed the top prizes on respective days after a tie-breaking ‘fastest eating’ challenge.

Town centre manager Sharon Clarke said: “The wind provided some challenges for the Fire and Ice Festival as it wasn’t the type we were expecting! There were 20 stalls selling chilli and ice cream-related products with everything from chilli plants to boozy ice cream.

“Unfortunately due to strong winds we lost some of our traders on Sunday, however the show went on with the chilli eating and ice cream competitions both days and our Mariachi band.

“We hope the event added some spice to a trip to Worthing town centre.”

Mrs Clarke thanked everyone who took part in the competitions and Giuseppe’s Lite which gelato for the ice cream tasting.