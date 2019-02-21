Concern for 15-year-old missing from Littlehampton

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 15-year-old from Littlehampton.

Casey McCloud was last seen at her Littlehampton home at around 9.40pm on Sunday (February 17), police said.

Casey McCloud is missing from Littlehampton. Photo: Sussex Police

Police describe her as white, 5ft 3ins, of slim build, with long light brown hair.

She was wearing a white Elise T-shirt, black ripped skinny jeans, black hooded padded jacket and black trainers, police said.

She has links to Worthing and Croydon and also has connections with Dartford in Kent, added police.

Anyone who sees her or has any information on her whereabouts please report online or call 101 quoting 1160 of 17/02.

