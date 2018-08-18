Concern for missing Eastbourne man

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing man from Eastbourne.

Hayden Cranch was last seen in the town at about 1.30pm on Wednesday (August 15).

Sussex Police say he has links to Worthing and Wealden.

The 32-year-old is described as white, 5’ 10”, of stocky build and with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a black jumper, black jeans, a black hat and wearing glasses.

Anyone with any information or if you have seen Hayden you can report it on the Sussex Police website or call 101 quoting 576 of 15/08.