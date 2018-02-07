Concern for missing man

Police are extremely concerned for the welfare of a missing man who may be in the Worthing area.

Officers said Stanley Baker, 59, from Sompting, was last seen in Lancing on Tuesday morning (February 6).

He is described as white, 5’ 6”, of stocky build, bald and with a bird tattoo on his arm.

A police spokesman said: “Stanley is on regular medication and it is believed he has not taken any with him.

“He maybe on foot or travelling on public transport in the Worthing area.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or if you see him call 999 immediately.