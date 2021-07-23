Concern for missing teenagers from Worthing and Basildon

Izzy Ford was last seen at 11.30pm on Thursday, July 22, when she left her home address in Worthing said police.

Officers believe she is somewhere in either Sussex or Essex with teenager Jamie Brennan from Basildon (pictured).

Izzy is described as white, about 5ft 4in, of slim build, with dark brown eyes and dark brown hair, which is worn in a bun.

Missing teenagers Izzy Ford, of Worthing, and Jamie Brennan, of Basildon. Picture: Sussex Police

She was last seen wearing a black top, which is cropped, grey tracksuit bottoms, with black Nike trainers, and she was carrying a black rucksack.

Jamie was last seen at 1pm on Thursday when he left his home address in Basildon, Essex.

He is described as white, about 5ft 6in, of slim build, with brown short cropped hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with grey shorts.