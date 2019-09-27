Concern for missing Worthing man who discharged himself from hospital

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing Worthing man.

Andrew Jones, 38, has not been seen since been he discharged himself from Worthing Hospital on Thursday morning (September 26), where he had been admitted for medical assessment, said police.

Andrew Jones. Picture: Sussex Police

He is described as white, 6ft 3in, of medium build and with short brown hair.

He was wearing denim jeans, a green top and black trainers, police said, and prefers to be called either Andrew or by the nickname Tree.

He may be in the Kemptown area of Brighton, a police spokesman said, but anyone who has seen Andrew since Thursday morning or who has information on his current whereabouts is asked to contact the police by calling 101, quoting serial 469 of 26/09.