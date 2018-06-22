Concerns for woman missing from Worthing Hospital

Police are searching for missing woman Holly Anstee.

The 24-year-old, from Angmering, disappeared from Worthing Hospital shortly before 1pm today (Friday, June 22), and officers are concerned for her due to her vulnerability.

She is described as white, about 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with long brown hair and no make-up.

Police said she was last seen wearing a beige long sleeved top with blue jeans and ankle boots.

Anyone who sees Holly is asked to report it online or call 101, or in an emergency call 999, quoting serial 786 of 22/06.