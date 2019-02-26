Concert organised in memory of Worthing snooker club manager

A concert has been organised in memory of a Worthing snooker club manager who died from cancer.

Andrew Connor died on Thursday, January 24, aged 46, months after being diagnosed with lung cancer. He ran Slicks snooker bar in Marine Parade, Worthing, for the last eight years.

Andrew Connor, wearing brown shoes, with the other captains of Hill Barn Golf Club

His family paid tribute to him - and now, a memorial concert has been organised for a cause he held close to his heart.

Andrew was captain of Hill Barn Golf Club when he passed away. On Monday, March 4 - the day he was due to step down - ska band The Gangsters will be performing at the snooker bar's Empress Suite to raise money for Forward Facing.

Golf club secretary Colin Bruford, from Salvington Road, Worthing, described Andrew as a 'fundamental part of the club' since he joined in 2014. He said: "He couldn't have been more heavily involved. He was absolutely brilliant."

Under his captaincy, the Hill Barn Golf Club won The Triangular Cup and The Leo Laurie Cup, but then his health began to deteriorate after his diagnosis in June.

Colin said: "It was a horrendous shock. Everyone rallied around to help him as best they could."

They chose the Forward Facing charity to raise money for as it had provided days out for Andrew's nephews when his niece Alena Collins died in May 2016 aged 15 months from a rare genetic condition. He raised £5,000 for the charity during his lifetime.

The headline act of the concert also had an important meaning.

Colin said: "Andrew was not only a supporter of The Gangsters, he had also become a close personal friend with the band, so despite his passing it was decided the band would keep his legacy going in his memory."

Tickets for the gig are available via The Gangsters' website, Slicks snooker bar, and Tesco Extra in Durrington.