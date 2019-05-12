Conservation group collects 20 bags of litter from banks of Ferring Rife

Members of a conservation group took the problem of litter into their own hands as they cleaned up the banks of the Ferring Rife.

Ferring Conservation Group’s annual clean-up saw around 25 members, including two keen junior members, meet in the Bluebird Café car park and set off to collect litter.

Litter pickers, hi-vis jackets and black bags were issued before the group formed two teams, with each team working in parallel along the east and west banks.

Jane Hayman, publicity officer, said: “Owing to the exceptionally early warm weather this year, the nettles along the banks had already grown making it more of a challenge to spot litter in the foliage but this did not pose a problem for Eoin Kearns, the youngest member of the group, as his keen eyes found many items and he soon completely filled his sack.”

Around 20 bags of litter were collected in all, with the majority of items found on the east bank in the bushes and down the footpaths.

Along with the usual types of litter a child’s cushion and a pair of shorts were collected and signs of spring were seen along the way including a small tortoiseshell butterfly and a bumblebee.

Jane said: “The Rife in Ferring is a haven for wildlife including little egrets, moorhens and water voles, also many wildflowers can be found along the banks making this area an important wildlife sanctuary. “Therefore it is important that all visitors respect this and take their litter home with them or place it in the bins provided in the Bluebird Café car park or at Ferring Country Centre.”