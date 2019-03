Church farm in Coombes is expecting 80 calves and 1,200 lambs this year. The farm is open to visitors everyday from 9.30am to 4pm until Monday, April 22. Take a look at our photo gallery of the lambs here.

Many school groups visit during lambing season Eddie Mitchell freelance Buy a Photo

Lambs are born indoors and taken outside after three days Eddie Mitchell freelance Buy a Photo

The farm is open from 9.30am to 4pm daily Eddie Mitchell freelance Buy a Photo

Around 1,200 lambs are expected this year Eddie Mitchell freelance Buy a Photo

View more