Costa coffee shop to open in Broadwater

Coffee lovers will have reason to celebrate on Saturday when a new Costa store opens in Broadwater, creating eight jobs.

The new 1,500 sq ft store in Broadwater Street West, will be officially opened with a ribbon cutting by deputy mayor of Worthing Paul Baker at 10am.

A cheque for £250 will be presented to Charlotte Brackley, manager of the Ashdown Centre in Ashdown Road, Worthing, which looks after children with special needs.

Mr Baker said: “I wish the new store every success.”

The new Costa in Broadwater will be headed by Dave Herrington who has been working in both the Storrington and Goring Costas. He said: “It will become a focal point for the local community to come and experience great coffee in a friendly and relaxed environment. The whole team is looking forward to welcoming the people of Worthing to our new Costa.”

Costa voucher books have been distributed to 28,000 households in the Worthing area.