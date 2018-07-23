Could Littlehampton Bonfire Society raise money for your good cause?

Littlehampton Bonfire Society is looking for charities to raise money for this year.

With the current heatwave, the last thing on most people’s minds is lighting a bonfire.

But before we know it, October will be here – and so too will the Littlehampton Bonfire Society’s traditional bonfire celebrations, to be held on the 27th day of the month.

Last year, the society finally broke through the £10,000 fundraising barrier – and now, organisers are looking for groups, clubs and charities which it can back this year.

Susan Baker from the society said: “The beneficiaries for 2018 are yet to be selected and we are looking for suggestions.

“We regret that we are unable to assist with running costs, but if you are involved with a local West Sussex charity or organization and your group is in need of some extra cash for a special project or to replace some old, worn out equipment then please apply to Joan Newman on tutornan25@gmail.com”

Last year, the funds went towards the Littlehampton Youth Football Blub, Coastal West Sussex Mind, a mental health charity, and the Littlehampton Foodbank.

The group also supported the mayor of Littlehampton Billy Blanchard-Cooper’s chosen charities for last year: the Friends of Mewsbrook Park and the Littlehampton Heritage Railway Association.