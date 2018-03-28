Could Teville Gate be blasted into future by robots?

Teville Gate could finally be blasted into the 21st century with a redevelopment that has a touch of science-fiction.

The carbuncle, which has been languishing in the town centre for decades, could become the first site in Britain to benefit from modular housing using robotic construction if redevelopment plans go ahead.

Mosaic Capital is the owner of the Teville Road site and is in charge of the proposed redevelopment, which would see it renamed Station Square.

Aized Sheikh from Mosaic told 60 members of the Sussex Property Alliance how they have set up an advanced robotics facility to build the 1,000 self-supporting steel-framed pods that will make up the 350 homes proposed for the scheme.

He said: “This will be a very different way of developing and building.

“Our architects are experts in modular design and this, together with our unique off-site construction capability, means that once the site is prepared by local contractors, we will simply crane in the fully-fitted pods.

“This will cut the time on-site by about 40 per cent over conventional methods, and reduce construction costs by up to 20 per cent.

“Through our partnership with the council in Worthing, we will be creating a community that will breathe life back into this part of the town.”

The comments were made at a meeting of the Sussex Property Alliance, a forum of property professionals across the county including investors, builders, developers, architects, planners and suppliers of materials.

Mr Sheikh also outlined Mosaic’s vision for the Teville Gate site, which is to ‘create a new, vibrant, public space that will bring together beautiful apartments, retail spaces, leisure facilities and public car parking’.

At the meeting, Worthing Borough Council project officer Cian Cronin also outlined a ‘progressive approach’ being taken to future development, with a focus on a number of strategic sites to meet the housing and business needs of the town’s economy.

On March 12, the 20-week demolition phase began with the dismantling of the Teville Gate car park by specialists Hughes and Salvidge, starting with diggers breaking up the Bed King kiosk.

It will open a temporary 66-space surface car park when the multi-storey is gone.