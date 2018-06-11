Could you volunteer for Worthing’s Neighbourhood Watch?

Worthing’s Neighbourhood Watch is looking out for more volunteers to support its work with police to build safe and friendly communities.

Volunteers teamed up with Adur and Worthing Police on Sunday to promote their activities and provide hints on crime prevention to gardeners visiting Wyevale Garden Centre in Findon.

Neighbourhood Watch is a voluntary network of individual members and street schemes where neighbours work together to build safe and friendly communities.

Its activities also include: Community Speedwatch, designed to educate and encourage motorists to drive within the law; the West Downs Neighbourhood Watch Task Force, which provides support to local communities after incidents and emergencies and helps at major local events such as carnivals and firework displays, and Worthing Neighbourhood Watch volunteers, who support crime prevention campaigns, support for police and for other emergency agencies

Visitors to the event included the High Sheriff of West Sussex, Caroline Nicholls, who said: “Neighbourhood Watch is clearly much more than just a yellow sticker in the door – the volunteers are passionate about helping the communities they live in and are out and about playing a valuable role at many local events.”

For more information on how to get involved, log on to the website worthingnhw.ourwatch.org.uk