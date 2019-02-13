Council outlines efforts to improve village centre amid fears Lancing becoming ‘a ghost town’

The council has said it is ‘successfully working’ with traders in Lancing to make the village centre more appealing in the face of ‘challenging times’ for the high street.

Adur District Council listed the relaunch of Adur Markets and the creation of a new Lancing Traders’ Association as examples of its efforts to make the village centre more appealing.

The Queensway Cafe shut its doors on Saturday

The comments come after the Herald reported on the closure of The Queensway Cafe in Queensway, Lancing, and the owners’ fears the village was becoming ‘a ghost town’.

Denise Crook, who ran the cafe with her husband Andy for five years, said footfall in Lancing had ‘gone completely’,

She blamed the closure of two of the village centre banks, the counter Post Office and several shops.

A spokesman for Adur District Council said: “These are challenging times for high streets, particularly retail, across the UK.

Vacant units in North Road, Lancing

“Locally, our town and village centres remain popular and well-used by communities.

“When we do have vacancies, these units are filled relatively quickly.

“We have no control over rent increases other than properties which we own.

“However, we have been successfully working with traders in the Lancing area and elsewhere to make our town and village centres more appealing for people to visit and shop.

“The relaunch of the Adur Market has been a great success, increasing footfall in Lancing on Saturday mornings.

“We have also worked with businesses to create a new Lancing Traders’ Association and have regular discussions with West Sussex County Council as well as the parish council about ways to invest in the village centre.”

