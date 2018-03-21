Council responds to angry residents about Angmering traffic scheme

West Sussex County Council has responded to Angmering residents who have complained about roadworks to build a new traffic calming scheme.

The roadworks in Station Road have been causing traffic delays, with one section of the new scheme built by West Sussex County Council contractors so far.

These are to replace the chicanes, or road built outs, which are currently in place throughout the village after Angmering Parish Council identified them as promoting poor driving in their Neighbourhood Plan.

But some residents have criticised the newly-built speed humps for being too small, and not worth the investment and disruption.

Neil Rogers-Davis, from Greenwood Drive, Angmering, described the new scheme as a ‘complete fiasco’ and a waste of taxpayer’s money.

In response, West Sussex County Council said the scheme is designed ‘to work as a whole’. They said: “The new features are proven traffic-calming measures, they comply with national design guidance and are funded entirely through developer contributions.

“We would like to emphasise that the works are at an early stage – we are just reaching the end of phase one, out of 13 stages – and the scheme is designed to work as a whole, once completed. The scheme is progressing as planned and we expect it to be completed on time.

“Unfortunately there will be disruption during the works, for which we apologise. We will do all we can to keep this to a minimum and will look into the letter writer’s comments about signage to see if improvements can be made.”

The council said the new traffic calming system, alongside an ‘extended 20mph speed limit’, would ‘promote a more constant flow of traffic’ as opposed to the stop and start nature of build-outs, cutting vehicle emissions and noise pollution.

While shops in the village have ‘business as usual’ signs in their windows, it has prompted some residents to question if is affecting trade.

John Oldfield, chairman of Angmering Parish Council, said: “I wouldn’t have thought it has had a massive effect. All the parking spaces are still full up in Angmering Village so they are still shopping. None of the business people have approached me to say they are having problems.

“We were disappointed to see the comments from people but I wish they would wait until we get the whole scheme in place. The council are very aware of what they are doing.”