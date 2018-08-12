Countdown-style maths competition challenges Worthing pupils

Pupils from across Worthing went head-to-head as they competed to be the first champions in the new Durrington High School key-stage-two maths challenge.

Pupils from years four to six at West Park Primary, Durrington Junior, The Laurels Primary, Hawthorns Primary and Thomas A’Becket Junior schools took part in the competition, held in the high school’s learning resource area.

Thomas A'Becket Junior School's other team hard at work

Challenges included two questions based on TV quiz show Countdown, with 20 points awarded for getting the exact number and five points for getting within ten of the number.

Teams also had to take on 16 problem-solving questions, with 40 minutes to answer as many as possible and each correct answer gaining ten points.

Frankie Pimentel, maths teacher and leader of key-stage-two maths at Durrington, said: “It’s really exciting to welcome the primary students and engage them in high-level maths challenges.

“It is a great opportunity for them to grow their knowledge and confidence in maths, and something to feel proud to be involved with.”

Hawthorns Primary School pupils completing maths problems

After the points were totalled up, it was announced to a great cheer that Thomas A’Becket Junior School had won the geometry set prize and all the students were awarded a certificate for taking part.

Ryan Watson, year-six teacher from Thomas A’Becket, said: “Our pupils had a brilliant time and absolutely loved the problem-solving relay in particular.”

Staff from Durrington High School said further maths challenge competitions will be held in the next academic year.

The competition is one of several initiatives Durrington High has introduced to focus on collaborative working with West Sussex primary schools.

The aim is to build strong links with primary schools and provide opportunities for primary pupils to challenge their skills and experience in the secondary school setting.

