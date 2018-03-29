COUNTY NEWS: Amazonian predator found in sewage works

An Amazonian predator has been discovered at a sewage works.

Southern Water tweeted to say that a piranha had been found at their waste water treatment works in Chichester, sparking a plea for owners of exotic pets not to release them into the wild.

They said: “Be kind to pets and the environment – never release them or allow them to escape into the wild.”

Indigenous to the Amazonian basin, the piranha is a freshwater fish which can range in size from 5in to 20in depending on the species.

They have been characterised in films and the media as extremely predatory due to their powerful jaws and feeding frenzies but in fact are omnivorous and pose a relatively low threat to humans.