COUNTY NEWS: ‘Disgrace’ as Sussex family left without water for two days

A Sussex family said they have been left without water for two days which is a ‘disgrace’.

Shane Green, 43, lives in Bolney, Haywards Heath, with his wife Tracy, 42, and their five children, aged six to 19.

The whole village is without water, it is a disgrace. Shane Green

He said: “Our water went on Saturday night. We have no drinking water whatsoever. We can’t shower, wash our clothes or the plates and dishes.

“The biggest disgrace is South East Water telling me they will not be providing us with any water and have no plans to.

“We are having to rely on other people outside of the village. We have friends in Burgess Hill, so we have managed to get water from them. We also had some water in storage in the loft so we have used that.

“We have a rainwater tank too, so we have been using that to flush the toilet, as there is no other way.

“It’s a crisis. Our youngest children haven’t been able to go to school today due to the primary school being closed. Our eldest children, who go to Warden Park, haven’t gone in today too, because they haven’t been able to wash.

“The whole village is without water, it is a disgrace. Ardingly Reservoir had to be shut off on Sunday too due to a burst.

“South East Water is bringing water to people suffering elsewhere and there are water stations available in East Sussex, but why is nothing being done for us?”

Mr Green, who runs his own cleaning company, said the situation was also ‘terrible’ for the vulnerable. “It is terrible for elderly people and children and people who can’t get out to get any water,” he said.

“It is OK for us as we can travel out to friends houses, but some people can’t do this.

“I don’t understand why there is a massive water shortage because of the cold snap we have had. There should not be any issues in the first place.

“If they had updated the old pipes, there would not be any issues. Money needs to be invested in our water systems.”

There is water supply problems across the south east and South East Water has said this has put ‘extreme pressure’ on their network, causing burst pipes across the region. Read our story here.

A spokesman for Bolney CE Primary School confirmed the school was closed today. Read our story here.

Our sister paper Mid Sussex Times has contacted South East Water for a response.