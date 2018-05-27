COUNTY NEWS: Final day of Mutiny Festival 2018 cancelled after two people die

Organisers of a large festival in Portsmouth which attracts people from across Sussex have cancelled its second day after two people died.

A woman, 18, and man, 20, attended Portsmouth’s Mutiny Festival 2018 yesterday, and were both taken to hospital in separate circumstances, which police say are not suspicious.

Sean Paul and Craig David were due to perform later today. In the cancellation announcement, organisers have urged 'customers to responsibly dispose of any substances'.

Posting on the Mutiny Facebook page this morning, a statement from the organisers said: 'Following the terrible news from earlier today, the team behind Mutiny Festival are incredibly sad to announce that the Sunday of the festival has been cancelled as a safety precaution.

'The safety of our amazing customers has always been paramount to us and so to keep everyone safe and in respect to those who have passed, we have taken the decision not to open today. As you can imagine, this decision was not taken lightly and was taken with the support of the local statutory authorities who we continue to work with.

'Enquiries are being made into the circumstances of what has happened, but we must reiterate our advice to all our customers to responsibly dispose of any substances.

'More information will follow when available, we appreciate your understanding at this difficult time.'

