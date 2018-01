A serious accident has closed one of the county’s primary roads this evening (Saturday, January 20).

The A23 southbound is closed to traffic between A2300 at Hickstead and A273 in Pyecombe due to a serious injury collision, Highways England said in a tweet.

The incident happened around 5pm in Albourne.

Police and paramedics are at the scene and Highways England has warned the road could be closed for quite a while.