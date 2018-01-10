COUNTY NEWS: MP Tim Farron responds to news of fracking firm’s return to Sussex

The previous leader of the Liberal Democrats has responsed to the news that fracking firm Cuadrilla will return to Sussex to test for oil.

West Sussex county councillors unanimously approved the plan at County Hall in Chichester yesterday (January 9). Read our original story here.

Cuadrilla has been given two years’ permission to flow test and monitor an exploration well in Balcombe.

MP and Environment spokesman Tim Farron said: “It’s disappointing to see this decision made in the face of huge opposition from the local community.

“Exploring for oil is a distraction at a time when we should be focusing on developing the renewable sector and investing in carbon neutral energy sources.

“We will not be able to tackle climate change and meet global targets unless we give our full attention to making our country’s energy genuinely sustainable.”