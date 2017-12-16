COUNTY NEWS: One confirmed dead after early morning Sussex collision

Emergency crews have confirmed one person has died following an early morning collision in Sussex today (December 16).

The collision, which happened at around 1.30am on the A23 in Warninglid, involved a car and lorry.

Police shut the road completely at 2.30am.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said three fire engines were called to the serious collision, along with a heavy rescue unit.

She said: “We received a call about a car which had crashed into a lorry.

“One person has been confirmed dead. Crews left the scene at 4am this morning.”

A Sussex Police spokesman also confirmed one person had died in the collision.

The road has since reopened and traffic has returned to normal.