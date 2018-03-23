COUNTY NEWS: Plane crashes in village field

Two men escaped from a plane after it crashed in a village field.

Police said the two-seater Bulldog monoplane overshot the runway at an airstrip near the A264 Five Oaks Road in Slinfold, near Horsham, yesterday afternoon (March 22).

Both the pilot and the passenger escaped unharmed. Photo by Eddie Mitchell

It crashed through a hedge just after 4.30pm.

The pilot and the passenger both escaped and were not hurt.

The aircraft’s undercarriage was damaged and power and fuel were turned off.

Police said the circumstances will be reported to the Air Accident Investigation Branch.

A plane crashed into a field in Slinfold. Photo by Eddie Mitchell