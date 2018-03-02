COUNTY NEWS: Reality star Kim Kardashian opts for Sussex fashion brand

The Sussex-based fashion brand Boom Boom the Label is celebrating Kim Kardashian’s continued support, as she is seen wearing one of the company’s bodycon dresses during a scene in TV’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

She is featured in a tight fitting nude dress with low plunging front during a scene in Season 14, Episode 18.

This marks the second time the American reality television personality has worn one of the brand’s outfits, which are designed to have a supportive and figure flattering fit through a special production technique that sculpts the body with double layered fabric.

Alie Mackintosh, CEO of Boom Boom the Label which is based in Lewes, said: “Kim Kardashian has access to the best fashion brands in the world, so having one of our dresses worn by her is an incredible testament to our quality.”

Following a recent collaboration with the Kardashian’s chain of fashion boutiques ‘DASH’, Boom Boom the Label has been experiencing increased international sales growth, with 40 per cent of orders being placed from the United States.

Boom Boom the Label has recently launched a sister brand called ‘AYM’, which stands for ‘Always Your Moment’. The new AYM brand, offering trend-led products and a diverse range of designs from day to evening wear, has already secured an order with DASH within three days of launching and will be stocked in DASH stores in April.

This initiative looks set to grow the Lewes fashion brand even further, offering a diverse range of product options for its fashion-hungry customer base.

Boom Boom the Label was launched in 2012 and, in addition to Kardashian, has celebrities such as Pia Mia, Hailey Baldwin and Sarah Ashcroft amongs its clientele.

The company employs a team of 20 staff. They design and hand make the clothing in the Lewes studio in Thomas Street, shipping out to customers directly from its distribution warehouse, also based in the county town.

Kardashian first gained media attention as a friend and stylist of Paris Hilton, but received wider notice after a 2003 sex tape with her former boyfriend Ray J was leaked in 2007. Later that year, she and her family began to appear in the E! reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Its success soon led to the creation of spin-offs.