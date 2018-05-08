COUNTY NEWS: Royal visit for Sussex

A royal guest is set to visit Sussex tomorrow (Wednesday).

Her Royal Highness Princess Anne will open the new disgorgement and bottling centre at Rathfinny Wine Estate in Alfriston – a facility which will help it produce up to 80,000 cases of wine a year.

The Princess Royal will also pay a visit to Plumpton College to mark the 50th Anniversary of the Hope in the Valley Riding for the Disabled Association.

Rathfinny’s multi-million pound facility is hoped to help make the winery one of the most up-to-date in the country and Europe.

The unveiling of a plaque by the Princess Royal will mark the culmination of more than eight years of work by the founders – husband and wife team Mark and Sarah Driver.

Rathfinny’s first sparkling wines, a Blanc de Blancs and a Rosé will be released in June 2018.