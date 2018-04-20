COUNTY NEWS: Runner raffles his body for Sussex charity

A runner will be raffling off his body in aid of a Sussex charity.

Ben Chudley has set himself the huge task of running both the London and Edinburgh marathon and wants to give something back to those that donate.

Encouraging friends, businesses and supporters to purchase raffle tickets, the 32-year-old is allowing the lucky winner to select three words which he will then have tattooed on his body.

It is in aid of the Sussex Snowdrop Trust, based in The Street in Walberton, West Sussex, which offers nursing care at home for local children who have a life-threatening illness or who may be terminally ill.

On his Virgin Money page, Ben said he has vetoed his face, neck, hands and ‘private parts’, but any other patch of skin is up for grabs.

He added: “I hate asking people for money. I want to give people something for it in return. I’ve stipulated that there can’t be any offensive language and that I get to decide where the tattoo is inked on my body.”

Submitted phrases include ‘Tottenham Hotspur’, company names, and even Ben’s ex-girlfriend’s name – even though he is happily married. His niece also suggested ‘cool kids rock!’.

The runner started doing marathons after joining one in Madrid while on holiday, and has since run in marathons in Lisbon, Dublin and Reykjavik. He said: “Iceland was the best, although my hair actually began to freeze mid-run and I was picking clumps of ice out of my hair.

“In Lisbon helpers handed out bananas which was a great snack, but the route became filled with banana skins. They really are slippery!”

Ben has pledged to raise £2,000 for the charity. He said: “It’s great advertising for businesses to have their name tattooed on me.

“I’m also looking for a tattoo artist to donate their time and do the tattoo for free.”

A keen runner, Ben hit the headlines when he proposed to his wife Olivia on a running app by spelling out the words ‘will you marry me’ on his route.

He said: “This is the first time I’ve done a marathon for charity. I would really appreciate any support I can get to help this fantastic cause – just don’t forget to include your three words.”

Ben will draw the winner after the Edinburgh Marathon on May 28. To donate, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/BenChudley, commenting with your three words.