COUNTY NEWS: Six fire engines called to car park blaze

Six fire engines were called to the scene of a fire in a car park this afternoon, according to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters were called to a fire in the basement of the Lanes Car Park, in Black Lion Street, Brighton, at 2.18pm, according to a spokesman.

The spokesman added: “Firefighters from Uckfield, Seaford, Lewes, Roedean, Brighton and Hove were called to a car fire at Lanes Car Park, Brighton.

“Crews are using two breathing apparatus, one main jet and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.”

The fire service has advised people to avoid the area.

The fire has now been scaled down and two fire engines remain on scene.