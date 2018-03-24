COUNTY NEWS: Sussex teacher’s secret life as a porn star

A question mark hangs over the future of a school maths teacher after pupils discovered he was moonlighting – as a porn star.

Scott Sherwood, 50, of Peacehaven Community School, has appeared in numerous X-rated photo shoots and videos as alter-ego ‘Aaron Cage’.

But his ‘other job’ was uncovered when shocked pupils discovered an interview of his escapades on YouTube.

He initially worked as a part time supply teacher but took up a full time position last year and is understood to be a tutor to Year 10 pupils at the mixed secondary school, which has more than 800 pupils.

Mr Sherwood, originally from Brisbane, Australia, was a personal trainer for 15 years and is believed to have previously worked at other schools in Sussex before he joined Peacehaven Community School in 2016.

On the YouTube video where his porn career was first revealed, shocked pupils shared their horror at finding their maths teacher featured.

One said: “That guy is my maths teacher. His real name is Scott Sherwood. I’m scared.”

Another said: “He taught my school as a sub in 2016. I found out about his ‘career’ as it were on Thursday.”

Another added: “Mr Sherwood goes to PCS [Peacehaven Community School] and so do I.”

It is understood Mr Sherwood has not been seen at the school since his double-life was revealed.

The school has so far refused to comment. But in a letter to parents and carers dated yesterday (Thursday, March 22) Acting Head Teacher Austen Hindman said: “You may be aware of articles in the media concerning a member of staff at the school. I’d like to reassure you that we are well aware of the situation.

“The member of staff in question will not be in school by mutual agreement while we carry out a full investigation. It would be inappropriate for me to make any further comment while this investigation is ongoing.

“It is important that students are able to concentrate fully on their studies, and the focus of all staff and students will remain on work in the classroom.”