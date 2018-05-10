COUNTY NEWS: Ten fire engines tackling high rise blaze

Ten fire engines have been called to a blaze in a Sussex office block this morning (Thursday).

Crews were called to Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath, at 3.13am after reports of smoke issuing from Central House and were still tackling the flames at 7am.

The fire is believed to have broken out in the building’s roof.

No one is said to be harmed.

Police say the B208 is closed both ways between Heath Road and Clair Road and will be until approximately 9am, near to Haywards Heath station and Clair park.