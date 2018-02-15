COUNTY NEWS UPDATE: Feared overnight closure of M23

The M23 could be closed overnight due to a multi-vehicle crash today (February 15).

All three lanes of the motorway were closed following the northbound crash between junction 8 and 9 at 10.45am.

Highways England said the incident had caused a ‘significant fuel spill’ and the carriageway may have to close overnight for resurfacing.

A spokesman said: “Drivers are being advised that long delays on the M23 near Gatwick airport are expected to continue into the evening after an earlier incident on the motorway.

“Highways England is working to reopen a lane on the M23 as soon as possible to clear traffic this evening, but the northbound M23 may have to close again overnight for resurfacing.”

Motorists were stuck in hours of delays after officers were forced to shut the motorway between junction 10 and junction 8.

One person was rushed to hospital with suspected serious injuries whilst another suffered minor injuries.

A diversion is currently in place via the A264 and the A22.

