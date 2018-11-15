Couple’s £500 win leads to dream Worthing home in Bovis Homes development

When Leanne Down and fiancé Jack George visited a new Worthing housing development, little did they know they would eventually walk away with a trip to Budapest and a dream home.

Leanne, a collections agent, and Jack, who works in facilities management, previously lived in South West London. They had been looking to move out of the capital for around a year.

Leanne said: “We first came to visit Saxons Plain with Jack’s mum Karen when she was buying a new home here and were really taken with the development.

“It was actually during this visit that we took part in Bovis Homes’ Summer Heat Wave competition, posing with a selfie frame, and we were chosen as the regional winners, so we got off to a pretty good start.”

The couple were invited back to Saxons Plain a few weeks later, to be told of their win and presented with a £500 holiday voucher, which they decided to spend on a city break in Budapest.

On returning to the housing development, they settled on a three-bedroom Southwold house for their new home.

Leanne said: “We have been settled in for a little while now and we love our new home. The neighbours are all friendly, there is a real community spirit and I love that everything is so local. We have a lovely gym, a huge Tesco, and a great pub, all within walking distance.”

